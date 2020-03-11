Biz Tips: March 11, 2020

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emergency Preparedness TIPS for your business
1.MAKE A PLAN to keep your business going in the event:
● your employees can't get to work?
● you can't get to work?
● your supply chain is disrupted?
● your customers stop coming?
● your revenue falls short of projections?
2. Consider impacts to infrastructure:
● Power, refrigeration, heat
3. Communicate the plan with:
● Employees
● Customers
● Vendors
● Stakeholders
4. Look into business interruption insurance
5. Establish a "recovery fund"
Resources to help:
● ready.gov/business
● disastersafety.org
● sba.gov (prepare for emergencies)
The Maine DOL had published info for employers and good resources:
●maine.gov/labor