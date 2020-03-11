Biz Tips: March 11, 2020

Emergency Preparedness TIPS for your business

1.MAKE A PLAN to keep your business going in the event:

● your employees can't get to work?

● you can't get to work?

● your supply chain is disrupted?

● your customers stop coming?

● your revenue falls short of projections?

2. Consider impacts to infrastructure:

● Power, refrigeration, heat

3. Communicate the plan with:

● Employees

● Customers

● Vendors

● Stakeholders

4. Look into business interruption insurance

5. Establish a "recovery fund"

Resources to help:

● ready.gov/business

● disastersafety.org

● s​ba.gov​ (prepare for emergencies)

The Maine DOL had published info for employers and good resources:

●maine.gov/labor

