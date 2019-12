This week employees at Maryland company got the surprise of a lifetime after the company's founder announced the company is giving a $10 million bonus to be divided amongst its 198 employees.

MGN Image

While most businesses cannot afford a gift that large, there are things they can do in the spirit of giving this holiday season:

Ideas for your employees this season!

1. Money bonuses are nice

2. More time off

3. Giving back

4. Company party

5. A gift