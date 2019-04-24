Biz Tips: April 24, 2019

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Money is not the only factor!
1. Empower, engage, trust
● Empower to make decisions
● Engage to make change
● Trust them to do their job
2. Create an open, honest, transparent work environment
● No drama!
● Be an honest/transparent boss
3. Encourage and support their growth
● Provide opportunities for advancement
● Keep the work interesting
● Training opportunities
● Educational attainment
4. Recognize and reward good work
● Say thank you frequently
● Offer incentives
● Awards and recognition
5. Offer Flexibility
● Time off (guilt free)
● Ability to work remotely