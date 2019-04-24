Biz Tips: April 24, 2019

Money is not the only factor!

1. Empower, engage, trust

● Empower to make decisions

● Engage to make change

● Trust them to do their job

2. ​Create an open, honest, transparent work environment

● No drama!

● Be an honest/transparent boss

3. ​Encourage and support their growth

● Provide opportunities for advancement

● Keep the work interesting

● Training opportunities

● Educational attainment

4. ​ Recognize and reward good work

● Say thank you frequently

● Offer incentives

● Awards and recognition

5. ​ Offer Flexibility

● Time off (guilt free)

● Ability to work remotely

