Birthday celebration held in honor of famous author

In 1899, Elwyn Brook White was born.

Later known as E-B White, he would settle down in Brooklin, Maine writing two of his most famous children's books.

Kids celebrated his birthday in Searsport Thursday.

"Today is E.B. White's birthday."

The Penobscot Marine Museum decided to throw a party in his honor.

"E.B. White moved to Maine later in his life, and that's actually where he wrote Charlotte's Web and Stuart Little, and so we're really celebrating that Maine connection."

The famous Pulitzer Prize winning author would have been 120-years-old.

He died of Alzheimer's Disease at his farm home in North Brooklin, Maine at 86, but although he wasn't around to celebrate in person, the spirit of White was very much alive.

"We are making little pig hats..."

"And we are doing faceprinting, we have paper boat making, and you can make a tiny Stuart Little to go into your paper boat, and then you can also visit his boat in here in the barn behind us."

The museum has in their collection E.B. White's boat that he used to race in the 1930s and 40s.

Museum staff say throwing White a birthday party not only encourages kids to read his work but to celebrate the Maine way of living.

"He really captures a lot about what life in Maine is like and so really exploring that and celebrating it."