Birthday Surprise: Senior living facility helps woman celebrate milestone birthday

A family in Central Maine was not going to let a pandemic stop them from celebrating their loved one.

Mildred "Millie" Good turned 100 years old Thursday.

She lives at Woodlands Senior Living in Waterville.

Her family and friends were planning on having a big celebration with Millie before the coronavirus outbreak.

Since that isn't possible now, the family was able to surprise her with a drive-by parade outside her window.

“It's heartwarming. Very heartwarming,” said Mildred’s daughter, Donna Paradis. “I want to thank the folks here at Woodlands. They have done so much with this and helped put it on. I just can't thank everybody enough."

Gifts are not allowed into Woodlands at this time, but Millie did get a birthday cake.

She also received many birthday cards from family- some who traveled from as far away as Portland to surprise her.

From all of us here at TV5, Happy Birthday, Millie!

