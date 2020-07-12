Advertisement

Birthday Parade Thrown for 100-Year-Old Veteran

(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
People from all over Maine came together to celebrate a special occasion in Levant.

It was a car parade for Earl McKusick, a World War II veteran celebrating his one hundredth birthday Monday.

Because COVID-19 made a traditional celebration unsafe, Earl's family decided to reach out and not just organize a parade, but do a special card drive as well.

Earl's advice for a long, happy life?

Living it how you want to.

"Just eat what you want, sleep when you want, do what you want. You're talking about your own life. You don't listen to somebody else whose got a different life. You won't get nowhere."

The family hopes to do a more traditional party for Earl's one hundred and first birthday, but were happy to see the community come out and celebrate.

