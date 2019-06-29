Birdsacre Sancutary in Ellsworth to offer tour of Black Vulture

Birdsacre in Ellsworth will be hosting guided tours next Saturday of their beloved black vulture Gage.

He is 13 years old and lives in a closed off area in the sanctuary.

The sanctuary is inviting the public to learn more about this beloved bird.

"It's a way to invite people to come out and see the creature that is really interesting, highly intelligent, social. But maybe not your most attractive bird. But once you do meet him you see all these interesting aspects of his species," said Grayson Richmond, a caretaker at the sanctuary.

The sanctuary hopes to make enough money with next weeks tour to give Gage an upgraded home.

You can call the sanctuary to make a reservation.

Tickets will also be available on the day of the event.

