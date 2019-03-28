Bipartisan group holds press conference in opposition to CMP's proposed transmission line

The Maine Legislature has yet to take a position on a proposed Central Maine Power transmission line through the state.

Thursday though was the first time a big group of lawmakers have spoken in opposition to the project -- one that's supported by Governor Mills.

Over a dozen lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, gathered at the State House to give their reasons why they and their constituents are against the controversial plan.

They say they oppose it for both environmental reasons and the settlement deal from CMP.

We're told the number of lawmakers in opposition is expected to grow.

"It is growing, and it grew out of some private conversations I had with other legislators," said Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot. "And we all said why aren't there people out there speaking out on it."

"I think it's time for Maine to stop on this agreement, and take a look at where we're at and see what benefits this brings to Maine. From my perspective it's just a bad deal for our state."

There are several bills in the legislature right now that deal with transmission line.