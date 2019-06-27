Bipartisan "Invest in Tomorrow" bill package signed into law

Governor Mills signed off on two laws Thursday aimed at helping people escape from poverty.

The "Invest in Tomorrow" bill package reduces what's called the "benefits cliff" of coming off of welfare, which can be a deterrent for people to get off of assistance.

The bills both got unanimous support in the House and Senate.

"When we think about what we need to have healthy communities both now and in the future, making sure that we're investing in our families today and tomorrow is the key essential ingredient to doing that," said Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport.

It also gives folks more educational opportunities while they're working.

"This was really an issue that we were able to find that middle ground on everything and be able to thread the needle to make some meaningful change, and be able to help make a difference in our state which is why I think folks run for office in the first place," said Assistant House Republican Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle.

The bills go into effect this fall.