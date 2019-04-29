Biologist at UMaine find lobsters could be at risk in the future

Biologist at the University of Maine say lobsters could be at risk in our oceans.

They say their research shows ocean acidification and warming may be unhealthy for lobsters.

They've been trying to get to the hidden impacts of climate change on young lobsters.

While these findings likely will not impact the lobsters right now, the findings are predicted to have impact by the end of this century.

"I think the take-home message is not that our lobster population is on the verge of collapse but I think what do need to do is sort of pay attention because as our oceans become more acidic, sort of like humans we get run down or stressed we may be more vunurable to things like colds, we really have to pay attention to our lobster populations too. So, as the oceans become more acidic we just have to be more vigilant in watching them or things like disease emerging and things like that."

The lobsters tested were adolescent female lobsters transitioning to egg-laying adults.