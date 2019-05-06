Biloxi officer shot, killed outside public safety complex; Suspect sought

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of shooting a Biloxi police officer late Sunday night. The officer died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot outside a city building just after 10 p.m.

According to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller, first responders rushed the officer to Merit Health. That’s where the chief was just before midnight when he received the news that the officer had died in the emergency room.

The shooting was outside the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Porter Avenue. That’s the main headquarters for the Biloxi Police Department. As of 12:25 a.m., police were searching for the shooting suspect.

Investigators say the suspect approached an on-duty, uniformed Biloxi police officer in the public safety center’s parking lot. The man reportedly shot the officer multiple times and then ran off.

Police say the suspect is thin man between 5′7″ and 5′10″. When he approached the officer, he was wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue shorts and a rolled up red skull beanie. He also had dark high tops with red heel caps.

Moments after the shooting, yellow crime scene tape blocked the parking lot in front of the Porter Avenue police station. That area was considered a crime scene.

Because a Biloxi police officer lost his life in the line of duty, Miller has asked the Gulfport Police Department to lead the investigation. The chief did not know any details about how or why the officer confronted a suspect and gunshots were fired. Miller also wasn’t ready to identify his fallen officer, leaving that to investigators with Gulfport.

A representative with AMR would only say an ambulance responded to a call in the area of the Biloxi Police Department.

WLOX News has a reporter at the police station, and a second reporter at Merit Health in downtown Biloxi. That emergency room is right down the street from the police station, and likely where first responders would have taken the injured officer. A reporter saw several Biloxi squad cars at Merit. He also noticed family members meeting with a chaplain outside the emergency room. Biloxi Mayor Andrew Fofo Gilich is expected to meet with family at the hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about his possible location is asked to contact authorities immediately. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have scheduled a news conference at 9 a.m. outside the Biloxi Police Department.

This overnight shooting marks the fifth fallen officer for the Biloxi Police Department. Those fallen officers include Officer Emery Wilson, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1970; Officer David Higginbotham, who died in 1972; Animal Control Officer Nathan Mitchell, who was hit by a train while trying to catch a dog in March 2001; and, Lt. Michael Meaut. There's no information available on when Meaut was killed.

May 6 also marks 21 years since two Long Beach police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. Sergeant Steve Morgan and Detective James Northcutt were shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute on May 6, 1998.

This tragedy in Biloxi happened exactly one week before the start of National Police Week, which is being marked May 13-19 this year.

