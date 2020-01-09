Bill would help rural students reach their higher education goals

Sen. Susan Collins and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan have introduced a bill that would help rural students reach their higher education goals and connect with employment in their hometowns.

The bill is called The Success for Rural Students and Communities Act.

The bill would create a demonstration program to encourage rural community stakeholders to partner together to help their students matriculate, graduate, and enter the workforce.

These partnerships would draw on the talents of school districts, institutions of higher education, regional economic development entities, and rural community-serving organizations.