Bill would cap out-of-pocket cost of insulin for patients

A Maine bill would cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for more than 140,000 diabetes patients if it becomes law next year.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine would join Colorado in capping costs for patients to a “reasonable amount" regardless of how much insulin a patient uses.

The bill was introduced by Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon on December 19th and is backed by Gov. Janet Mills.

About 10% of the state's population suffers from the common chronic disease. Similar bills will be considered in other states next year, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois and Wisconsin.