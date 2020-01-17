Bill unveiled to help expand quality child care

Finding quality child care can sometimes be a struggle in Maine.

State Democratic lawmakers unveiled a bill Friday aimed at helping solve that.

Researchers say the first five years of someone's life are the most important in terms of development.

That means having quality child care impacts one's life greatly.

Some state lawmakers are trying to make that more available.

"This bill, LD 1760, is ending Maine's child care desert," said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash. "It's about expanding access to quality child care in Maine.

The bill would create a program under DHHS that would facilitate and help fund child care projects across the state.

It looks to set up 10 pilot projects to see how the program is implemented.

"Providers will choose their own ciricuclum, a research-based ciricuclum," said Tracye Fortin, Executive Director of Educare Central Maine. "What we support through Educare and through our pilot is the intensive coaching, that coaching model, the support, the weekly connections with the providers, so that they're able to talk about their challenges. We're supporting them in their goals."

With Maine's workforce shortage, opening more slots for quality child care could increase the amount of folks able to work.

"For employers to have people that can leave the home, feel safe, and not be worried about their kids not being in a good facility, those employees are more productive," said Jackson. "They're able to go to the workforce and then they're more productive."

Lawmakers haven't nailed down the cost estimates yet but say it will involve public-private partnerships leveraged with federal money.