Bill unveiled to create universal paid family, medical leave in Maine

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon released details Tuesday on a bill that would create a universal paid family and medical leave program in Maine.

Gideon said the bill would allow a qualifying employee to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a family member. Family members include children, parents, grandparents, siblings and spouses, Gideon said.

The bill also calls for up to 20 weeks of paid medical leave, according to Gideon.

To qualify, an employee must have paid into the program for at least 26 weeks in the previous year. Benefits are based on the employee's wages and are capped at the state's average weekly wage, Gideon said.

Benefits and administrative costs are paid for by employee contributions, Gideon said.

Gideon said there is no mandatory contribution from employers or from the state of Maine, but the state will fund the start-up costs of implementation.

A public hearing on the bill will be scheduled at a later date.