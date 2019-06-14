Bill to set ambitious heating pump goal signed into bill

Governor Mills has signed off on a bill to give a big push to heat pumps.

She did it at a signing ceremony at Kennebec Valley Community College Friday.

The measure aims to have 100,000 heat pumps installed in the next five years.

Mills says it's an important step in fighting climate change, and will also help with energy costs and create jobs.

Maine ranks first in the nation in heating oil use per resident.

"The law will ensure that the benefits of heat pumps are shared fairly across all corners of the state and all sectors, and that will be felt by all income levels, and that they support businesses as well as homeowners," said Mills.

The bill saw unanimous approval in the legislature.