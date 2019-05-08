Bill to require schools to check for lead in water moves forward

A bill aimed at keeping lead out of school water got the thumbs-up from the House Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, would require schools to test for lead in drinking and cooking water.

Schools would report that information to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

"Lead is one of the most toxic substances you can introduce to the human body, let alone children," said Millett. "It's been shown to have serious health effects and can lead to behavioral issues, mental issues, and no amount of lead should be consumed by a young child."

The bill still has a couple more votes to go before getting to the Governor's desk.