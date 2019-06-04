Bill to require new study on CMP proposed corridor fails in House

A key vote in the House Tuesday that would have required an extra study on Central Maine Power's proposed transmission line has failed.

The bill would have mandated a study to see how the corridor would affect greenhouse gas emissions.

"I think anybody that has to support a project wants to know the facts, and the facts just aren't there yet," said Elizabeth Caruso, First Selectman of the town of Caratunk.

Over 100 people filled the halls of the State House to urge lawmakers to support the bill.

"We want them to hear from their own constituents," said Caruso. "We want them to hear from Mainers. And we want them to vote for Maine. We don't want this to be politics. We don't want there to be corruption. We just want our legislators to vote the will of the people."

But those in favor of the corridor say this is a stall tactic, and they are already following all of the standard measures.

"We don't want to make the rules after someone has already applied," said Matt Marks, CEO of Associated General Contractors of Maine. "The concern for us is that there's a process in place, they're checking the boxes, there's a way for the public to weigh in. What we're asking here is we're trying to stop a project here that is going through the right steps in a legal process."

Because the bill was an emergency bill, the House needed a two thirds vote.

The bill received a majority of the votes, 77-66, but not enough to clear the two thirds threshold, so the bill failed.

"This is great news for our industry," said Marks. "We continue to plan on construction activities which is what we do. We have approximately 1600 jobs that will be filled each year while this project is moving ahead. So it's exciting news for us today."

There are two more bills coming up for vote on Thursday dealing with eminent domain and local control that could affect the project.