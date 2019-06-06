Bill to rename bridge for Detective Ben Campbell passes Senate unanimously

A bill to rename a bridge in honor of fallen State Trooper Ben Campbell received unanimous support in the Senate Thursday.

Detective Campbell died while helping a stranded motorist on the highway in April.

The bridge is on Route 11 in Indian Purchase Township near Millinocket where Campbell and his family lived.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, says it's important to honor our law enforcement community for their service.

"Certainly he's well deserved," said Dill. "When you're on duty like that helping out the citizens of the state of Maine and a tragedy like that befalls him, it was just one of those things that we needed to do something to honor him."

The bill is expected to receive unanimous support in the House and be signed by the Governor as early as next week.