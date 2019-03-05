Bill to put up traffic surveillance cameras on busy Orland road debated by lawmakers

A bill was discussed by the Transportation Committee in Augusta today that would authorize a pilot project for traffic surveillance cameras.

The site of the project would be Castine Road in Orland.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Kimberley Rosen, R-Bucksport, says there is a history of excessive speeding there.

The cameras would take pictures of the speeding vehicles and authorities would enforce fines.

"There have been a lot of problems, a lot of people speeding," said Rosen. "People that live there are very nervous -- it's hard to even pull out of your driveway there."

The Transportation Committee voted to recommend the bill ought not to pass due to legal and financial concerns.

They did agree to send a letter to the DOT asking them to do something about speeding on Castine Road.