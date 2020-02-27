Bill to outlaw drone surveillance on children and teens moves forward after unanimous vote

We've seen some scary instances of drones being used to stalk people here in Maine over the past few months. There's no law against that.

Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, introduced emergency legislation to make it illegal to spy on children and teens with drones.

Thursday, the Legislative Council voted unanimously to allow the emergency bill in this session.

Andrews says he introduced it after a constituent told him about a student being watched by a drone.

"One of her 11-year-old students has been surveilled by a drone unauthorized, been constantly harassed,' said Andrews. "The police have shown up, and unfortunately there is no segment of law currently to enforce, so what we're looking to do is create that section of law."

The bill will be worked on further by lawmakers and stakeholders.