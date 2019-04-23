Bill to end nonmedical exemptions for childhood vaccines passes Maine House

Maine could end non-medical exemptions for childhood vaccines.

The Maine House voted in favor of the bill today.

Federal data shows Maine was among the states with the highest rates of non-medical vaccine exemptions last year.

Multiple studies have debunked claims that measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations increase the risk for autism.

Maine has one of the nation's highest rates of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

But opponents argue Maine parents should remain able to opt out on religious or philosophical grounds.

The bill requires further votes.

