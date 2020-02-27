Bill to create task force to help Maine's vulnerable populations discussed by state lawmakers

State lawmakers Thursday talked about creating a task force aimed at helping Maine's most vulnerable populations.

It's aimed at protecting people like young children, adults with disabilities and seniors in home care.

The goal is to break down the barriers within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Bill sponsor Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, says allowing for more information to be shared between branches will allow for better overall care.

"My hope is that they come out with a comprehensive set of recommendations for how we can reform that information sharing and move people between systems appropriately," said Berry.

The bill faces more votes before the task force would be created.