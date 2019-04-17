Bill to ban chemical from food packaging gets public hearing

A public hearing was held on a bill Wednesday aiming to protect food from PFAS chemicals and phthalates.

The bill would ban the use of those chemicals in food packaging.

Supporters say these chemicals can leach into the food and can harm people who consume them.

"As we heard today from a scientist who testified, that this can impact children's growth, their brain development, and the development of the reproductive organs in girls and boys," said Beth Ahearn of the Maine Environmental Priorities Coalition.

Opponents say more research needs to be done and no valid alternative has been presented yet.

"Our concern is that there have been several that address food packaging materials and they all are eliminating a piece of the products that we use to make sure that food is packaged safety, remains hot like it' supposed to -- both for the food safety reasons and for the quality," said Greg Dugal, Director of Government Affairs at Hospitality Maine.

Governor Mills last month created a PFAS task force to look into the chemicals.