Bill seeks to help nonprofit bring more military men and women to Maine as they transition out of service

A public hearing was held Wednesday on a bill aimed at bringing more military men and women to Maine as they're transitioning out of the service.

The bill would provide funding to the nonprofit Boots2Roots.

When servicemen and women are transitioning into civilian life, they offer great transferrable skills to many employers.

Nonprofit Boots2Roots is trying to get those folks to Maine.

"The mission of Boots2Roots is to assist active duty military up to 12 months before they transition find meaningful work in Maine while providing a pipeline of military talent to Maine employers," said Bill Benson, Boots2Roots executive director.

Since its inception, they've partnered with prominent Maine companies like MEMIC, Dead River Company, and many more to connect military with the right fit in employment.

They're seeking $250,000 annually of state funding to help them grow so they can bring more people to Maine.

"200,000 military members transition out of the service every year, and so, if we can target even 1% or a percentage of those, over time we're making a significant contribution to the workforce shortage," said Benson. "Because you're not only getting that transitioning military member, but you're getting their family, you're getting their spouse, you're getting their kids who are all going to grow into taking those entry level jobs that employers are finding so hard to fill today."

Former Marine Corps Sgt. Major Bryan Fuller found out about Boots2Roots from a friend.

"I was retired after 22 years of active duty service in the United States Marine Corps and facing two daunting decisions: Where will we go, and what will I do?" asked Fuller during the public hearing Wednesday.

Fuller moved to Maine from Colorado and works in H.R. at MMG Insurance in Presque Isle.

"Boots2Roots, from the moment we started that relationship, we felt like they truly and genuinely cared about getting our family to Maine," said Fuller.

He and his family have loved their nearly two years here and say Maine checked all the boxes for them.

"Our time here has been wonderful," said Fuller. "We enjoy the way the small town caters to the life and education for our kids. We couldn't have asked for anything better."

If the bill passes, then it still has to get through the Appropriations table where it will have to fight with other bills for funding.