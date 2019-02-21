Bill requiring crossing arms on new buses advances out of committee

The legislature's Transportation Committee gave the green light Thursday to a bill that's designed to protect students when they're getting on and off school buses.

Sponsored by Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell, the bill requires new buses to be installed with crossing arms.

The crossing arms extend out of the front of the bus, making students walk about 8-10 feet in front of the bus and allowing bus drivers to see them.

McCreight says it's all about safety.

"Just keeping kids safe is all of our mission," said McCreight. "That's what we do as parents. That's what we do as teachers. Anyone who interacts with kids -- physicians -- it's about child safety, child health."

The bill now faces votes in the House and Senate.