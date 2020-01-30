Bill proposed to restrict consumer firework use on shorefronts

State lawmakers held a public hearing Thursday on a bill that would restrict the use of consumer fireworks on shorefront property.

Advocates of the bill say chemicals, metals and plastics can get in the water when fireworks are used too close to shore.

They say the noise of the explosives can impact wildlife, too.

The bill would allow for fireworks on seven days of the year, including Fourth of July and New Year's.

"We know they can have a negative impact on birds," said bill sponsor Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond. "We've heard some anecdotal evidence that they can hurt loons and loon nesting and have issues for other kinds of wildlife as well."

The bill would not affect fireworks displays put on by towns and cities.

Two firework companies spoke against the bill saying it would cost the state jobs and tax revenue.