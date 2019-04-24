Bill proposed to help at-risk people with law enforcement interactions

A state lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday aimed at helping people who have a physical or mental condition that makes it hard to communicate with law enforcement.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dan Costain, R-Plymouth, would set up a program to give officers background information and contact info for at-risk people when encountered by police.

The program is completely voluntary -- only a person themselves or a legal guardian can register someone.

Costain says his more than 30 years experience as a law enforcement officer led him to believe that this bill can make a big difference.

"That's why I put this bill in because I felt that there was many times over my career where I could have used this," said Costain. "The person a lot of the times can give you their name, but they can't give you where they live, they can't give you what's wrong with them, or anything like that, so the opportunity to be able to call somebody that they've put in there as a safe person for them, you can get that information to try to help them."

The bill drew support from a number of sheriffs and other members of law enforcement, and has co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle.