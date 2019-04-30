Bill proposed to eliminate fee for Gold Star family license plates

State lawmakers discussed a bill Tuesday to make sure Gold Star families don't have to pay a fee for speciality license plates.

Currently, many municipalities charge a $35 fee for the plate.

Speciality license plates like disabled veteran and medal of honor do not come with a fee.

Don Rivard lost his son Navy ABE Chief Robert "Bobby" Michael Paul Roy of Lisbon.

"In my opinion, it's because we've already lost somebody," said Rivard. "We've already paid our fee."

"When it comes down to sacrifice, whose sacrifice is greater and more ultimate than those that gave everything?" said bill sponsor Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta.

No one spoke against the bill.