Bill presented to require I.D. to vote

A new voter I.D. law was presented Wednesday at the State House.

The bill would require anyone who's voting to present valid I.D. before they can vote.

Supporters say the bill will help prevent election fraud.

Opponents say the bill discriminates against seniors and low-income Mainers who are less likely to have I.D.'s.

"We have a lot of close elections in this state," said Rep. Scott Strom, R-Pittsfield. "I think we had a House right here that ended up being decided by less than 20 votes. And when things get that close, people want to make sure that one every vote is counted, and that they're accurate. That the person who voted are who they say they are."

"I think in our country we were founded on this idea that folks have a right to have their voices heard through a fair and free election, and this law really provides a barrier to doing so," said Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford. "So for low-income folks, and for seniors, this law is incredibly concerning to me."

An amendment to the bill is being discussed that would allow low-income voters to receive I.D.'s from the state.