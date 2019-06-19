Bipartisan bill package aimed at fighting poverty and reforming welfare passes with widespread support

A bipartisan bill package aimed at fighting poverty and reforming welfare is off to the governor's desk.

It received widespread support in both chambers.

The "Invest in Tomorrow" bill package takes steps to give people in poverty additional help to get jobs and get out of poverty.

It features two bills, one from Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, and one from Assistant House Republican Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle.

The bills reduce what's called the "Benefits cliff" of coming off of welfare, which can be a deterrent for people to get off of assistance.

It also gives people more educational opportunities while they're working.

"It was fantastic to see strong support for both bills," said Rep. Trey Stewart. "They go together and compliment each other really well, and they'll do a lot to get families out of poverty and help to bolster our workforce in Maine."

Governor Mills can now sign the bills, veto them, or let them go into law in 10 days without her signature.