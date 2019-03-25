Bill introduced to change definition of "line of duty" regarding Maine Law Enforcement Memorial

A bill was introduced today regarding the Maine Law Enforcement Memorial.

The bill would change the definition of "line of duty" in regards to whose name can be placed on the memorial.

It was presented after Chris Gardner, a former law enforcement officer, died from complications from surgery for a work-related injury.

His name was not allowed to be added to the memorial.

As of now, officers must have died in on-duty action in order to qualify.

"It took my brother dying in the line of duty for me to even know that we didn't do that, and I was amazed to find out that not all the names are placed on the wall, so we think it's time to correct that. We have some law enforcement officer's names that are on the wall in Washington D.C. that are being denied here in Maine, and it just doesn't make any sense to us."

The bill will be voted on at a later date.