Bill introduced to allow folks 16 and older to learn the logging trade

Senator King and Congressman Jared Golden have introduced a bill to let folks 16 and older learn the logging trade.

Future loggers can learn under parental supervision so they can carry on and contribute to the family business.

The bill also contains safety measures such as prohibiting the manual use of a chain saw in logging operations by anyone under eighteen.

"A because there is a shortage of loggers and B it is frustrating for a family that is in this business to have able body, young people that want to do but not be able too."

King hopes it lets more young Mainers start careers in the Forest Products Industry.