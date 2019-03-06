Bill discussed that would significantly extend the time sexual assault victims have to report crimes

A bill was presented Wednesday that would greatly extend the time that sexual assault victims have to report crimes.

Sponsored by Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Waldo, the bill would lengthen the statute of limitations from 8 years to 20 years.

Maine is currently in the bottom three states in the country in the time for victims to report, and this bill, if passed, would move Maine up to about the middle of the pack.

"There are a lot of factors that make someone decide when they feel comfortable enough, or have the strength to really be able to talk about this," said Herbig. "I think a lot of victims have trouble even admitting that this happened to them because they wish that it hadn't. And I think it isn't up for government to say, 'Well jeez, you only have 8 years to do this.' I think that a good justice system gives people time to be able to process all of that and really come forward to get the justice that they deserve."

If passed, the statute of limitations would take effect immediately. It would not be able to be applied retroactively before the bill's passage.