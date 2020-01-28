Bill aims to help Maine's lobster industry

A public hearing was held Tuesday on a bill aimed at helping Maine's lobster industry.

It would direct the Department of Public Safety to exempt intrastate vehicles and drivers carrying live lobsters from hours-of-service restrictions.

Currently drivers have to rest for 30 minutes after every eight hours they drive.

Bill sponsor Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Assistant Senate Majority Leader, says this puts folks driving lobsters on the same playing field as those driving products like potatoes, broccoli, and livestock.

"Granted, lobsters are not typically thought of as an agricultural product," said Vitelli. "They are none-the-less a food product, and their freshness and viability as a product is dependent on how quickly they can get to market, so that's what this bill is intended to address."

The Transportation Committee faces further work on the bill.