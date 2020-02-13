Bill aims to fund state family planning system

Some lawmakers in Augusta are trying to fund reproductive health care services in Maine.

Supporters say the bill would provide $2 million of general fund money to the state family planning system.

It would make up for the federal Title X funds that were declined after a so-called gag rule was put in place last year by the Trump administration.

There are about 50 health centers in the family planning network including Maine Family Planning and Planned Parenthood.

"Regardless of where you live or what you earn, access to evidence-based reproductive health care and family planning is absolutely essential," said Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, the bill's sponsor. "It's essential to all of us and to our communities."

We're told over 23,000 patients are served every year by the family planning system.