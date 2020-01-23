Bill aimed at looking into reducing ferry operating costs gets public hearing

Folks who live in Maine's island communities have had to deal with price and time changes over the last few years when it comes to catching an ride to and from those islands. A public hearing in Augusta Thursday focused on lowering ferry prices.

Rep. Genevieve McDonald, D-Deer Isle, who represents a number of these islands, submitted the bill.

"My bill is a study to reduce the operational costs of ferries in the state of Maine so that island residents are more easily able to travel back and forth between the mainland and their island communities," said McDonald.

The bill directs the DOT and the Maine State Ferry Service to study the use of new technologies like electric or electric-hybrid to reduce the dependence on diesel.

"The cost of diesel and fossil fuels is going to continue to rise, and so we need to be looking at alternative sources of propulsion that will help either maintain or reduce our dependence," said McDonald.

Islesboro resident Peter Willcox, a 49-year seaman, says he's done extensive research on battery powered ferries being used across the world.

"They're cheaper, they're as reliable, and they're working on runs of as long as anything the Maine State Ferry Service is," said Willcox.

The only person to speak against the bill was a DOT representative who says they are already looking into alternative energy systems and fuel.

"We are monitoring new and changing technologies across the country and world," said Meghan Russo, Maine DOT's Manager of Legislative and Constituent Services. "We are currently performing evaluations of reduced emission alternatives and analysis of electric hybrid power variations for new vessels."

But proponents of the bill says it is necessary for quick action to be taken not only from a cost perspective, but from a climate perspective.

"As we look to the future, Maine has ambitious energy goals to address climate change and we need to be looking at the transportation sector and how we're going to reduce our emissions," said McDonald.