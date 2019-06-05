Bill aimed at increasing school attendance heads to Governor's desk

A bill aimed at improving school attendance for young Mainers is now off to the Governor's desk after being approved in the Senate Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, would lower the age of required school attendance from seven to five, mostly affecting kindergarten and first grade.

School districts would be given resources to help parents and students with attendance issues when they occur.

Studies show that the early years are the most important for child brain development.

"Among those young Maine students, ages 5,6, and 7, we want to make sure that they're getting that early, foundational academic instruction. It's not necessarily looking through books and filling out worksheets, but it's socialization, it's learning about how to be a good student, how to work with your peers -- all of those that are really, really important."

Governor Mills now has 10 days to sign the bill into law or veto it. If she does neither, it automatically becomes law.