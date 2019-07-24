Bilingual signage now on UMaine campus

If you've been on the University of Maine campus in Orono recently, you may have seen new signage.

Some signs on campus are now bilingual with English and Penobscot.

The project is in its first phase with the installation of ten signs across campus.

The first bilingual sign was installed last fall in front of Corbett Hall, which houses the Wabanaki Center.

School officials say the goal of the signs is to show students and visitors that the campus is on Wabanaki territory.

We're told the Wabanaki Center hopes to have a website and pronunciation guide ready for students when they come back in the fall.

