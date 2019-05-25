Bikers ride to Millinocket to honor fallen heroes

Saturday hikers took a long journey up to northern Maine in order to honor Maine's fallen heroes.

The Summit Project returns for their sixth annual tribute trek to honor fallen heroes with their family and friends.

Riders rode off this morning starting from Portland and made their way up to Millinocket by motorcycle.

Hikers will climb a summit in Baxter State Park to carry out the memory of their assigned heroes.

"These men and women gave their lives for something that was much bigger than themselves," says Greg Johnson, executive director of the Summit Project. "They gave selflessly. Over Memorial Day weekend we talk about all that they gave to us, and these gold star families- Memorial Day is every day for them."