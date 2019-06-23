Bikers, military vets mourn 7 killed in rural highway crash

Motorcyclists and military veterans are mourning seven members of a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck on a rural highway.

Authorities say they may begin publicly identifying victims of Friday's crash in remote northern New Hampshire as early as Sunday. In addition to the seven dead, state police say three others were hospitalized. Two have since been released.

Investigators identified the driver of the pickup truck as Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old employee of a Massachusetts transportation company. Authorities say he has not been charged, but haven't addressed details on his whereabouts.

New Hampshire State Police Col. Chris Wagner called the crash "one of the worst tragic incidents" investigated in New Hampshire.