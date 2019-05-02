Bikers have tea with Governor Mills to talk motorcycle safety

Governor Mills treated bikers to tea at the Blaine House Thursday.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Members of the United Bikers of Maine took part.

The DOT says motorcyclists are around 27 times more likely to suffer a fatal crash than passengers in enclosed vehicles.

"It's just a matter of this time of year, it's been six months since folks have been out on the road and they haven't seen a motorcycle and now we show up," said James Reis, Vice President of the United Bikers of Maine. "And they're just not aware that we're there."

Bikers urge everyone to be aware they're on the road and to please drive safely.

"If you see a bike, give them some room for one thing," said Reis. "If you see a group of bikes, don't try to get in the middle of them. We see that happening quite a bit."

21 bikers died in traffic accidents in maine last year.