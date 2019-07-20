Biker in Searsport ride to remember a fallen veteran.

Saturday morning, bikers in Searsport came out to remember a fallen veteran.

The seventh annual Ryan's Ride took place in Searsport this weekend.

Master Sergeant Ryan Love of Frankfort was an active-duty Marine who passed away in July 2012.

They said he was a loving father, husband, family member, and friend and the support from the community has been overwhelming each year.

"We just want to keep him alive by doing this every year because he was so special to us and many many people," says Regina Larrabee, on of the coordinators.

We're told about sixty bikers took part in the event.

