BikeMaine event bringing 450 cyclists to Waterville

Head of Falls on Front Street in Waterville is preparing for the arrival of 450 cyclists and more than one-hundred volunteers.

It's the 7th annual Bike Maine event.

They will ride over three hundred miles around the Midcoast, passing through 35 towns in over six days.

They start their trek at 7:30 Sunday morning.

Many of the cyclists are from out of state.

"We had a super long waiting list, it's first come, first serve, and we have all four-hundred and fifty riders checking in today between ten AM and I believe it closes at about two."

We are told the ride has brought in more than $3 million to Maine since it started.