Big spending, legal appeals in $1B transmission project

Central Maine Power and Hydro Quebec have spent more money in support of a hydropower transmission project than the spending tally on a referendum on a York County casino in 2017.

Records on file with the state ethics commission indicate CMP and Hydro Quebec have together spent nearly $17 million, much of it on attorney fees for legal challenges.

That’s more than roughly $9 million spent in 2017 on the failed casino proposal.

Supporters of the New England Clean Energy Connect have sued over the legality of petitions that put the referendum on the November ballot, and now they’re suing over the constitutionality of the referendum itself.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court scheduled an expedited hearing for Aug. 5.