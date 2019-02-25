Big snow in Patten helping local business

Folks in Patten have seen their fair share of snowfall this winter.

We're told they have about six feet of snow on the ground currently.

It makes for perfect conditions for outdoor recreation.

Folks have been traveling to Patten every weekend to snowmobile and ice-fish.

And we're told, because of the traffic business is booming.

"Snowmobilers, big boost to the economy. You could say probably about seventy-five-percent of the vehicles that drive through town have snowmobiles hooked up to the back of the trucks."

Locals say by the end of the winter they expect to see nine feet of snow still on the ground.