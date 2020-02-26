Big plans still in store for Bangor and Brewer waterfronts

New things are coming to the Bangor and Brewer Waterfronts.

That's what Economic Development Directors for both riverfront cities discussed at a Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday morning.

Both took time to reflect on the rich history of the waterfronts and what it has meant to the local economy, even now.

D'arcy Main-Boyington, director for Brewer says they are continuing work to expand their waterfront space including some new outdoor fitness equipment.

She says they have an amphitheater in the works along Indian Trail Park as well.

Bangor director, Tanya Emery says some critical infrastructure work is underway right now.

A new combined sewer overflow tank is being installed, a two year project that she says is a much needed, massive undertaking.

Emery says, "Our economy was built on this river and we get a sense of the history. Both the very historic, beautiful history and also the kind of messy middle where the waterfront was really an industrial wasteland and it took a lot of work by a lot of parties and a lot of collaboration at the state, federal and local level with private parties to clean that up and make it into the beautiful space that you see today."

The city of Bangor also renewed an extended contract with Waterfront Concerts.

The owners are currently working on a large renovation project for that outdoor space including some permanent fixtures for the venue.

Both directors say you can visit their city websites for details on improvement plans.