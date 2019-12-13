Big donation made to help local cancer patients with hair loss

A large donation was made to Northern Light Health to help cancer patients.

Darling's Auto Group gave $10,300 for the Hair Preservation Campaign.

The campaign is working to raise $250,000 to bring cooling caps to patients at the Lafayette Family Cancer Center in Brewer.

The innovative new technology has shown promise in preventing hair loss in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The funds were raised during a promotion held at Darling's where a donation was made on behalf of any customer purchasing a vehicle during the campaign in October.

The charity was chosen in honor of a dear friend.

Carrie Darling Meo of Darling's Auto Group says, "We wanted to do this in Robin Ball's honor. One of the things I noticed when she was going through her chemotherapy was it was already devastating that you were diagnosed and second that you may be losing your breasts, but now you're going to lose your hair as well. So, this is a way that you can actually keep a good percentage of your hair while going through chemotherapy."

The caps are expensive costing each individual patient roughly $2,200, and that's not covered by insurance.

The campaign has raised roughly one fourth of the money needed to make this technology available.

If you're interested in donating, call 973-5055 or email foundation@northernlight.org.