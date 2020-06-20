Big Red Food Truck food drive helped out those in need today

People in Bangor were given a way to help out those in need today.

The Big Red Truck food drive was in front of Saint John's Episcopal Church today, collecting donations for the Bangor Homeless Shelter.

Their goal was to fill the truck with food but they were also accepting cash donations.

Organizers made sure that the process was safe and as easy as possible to ensure people could lend a helping hand without putting themselves at risk.

Claudia Blanchette, an organizer for the event said, "I think it's good we're doing something in the summer, and it's an easy project. Figured we'd park the truck, people can just stop and make their donation and go on their way and go on their picnics, go to the coast, or go back home and go to bed."

Despite the heat, the team was able to fill the truck and donate to the shelter right on time.