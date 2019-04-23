Big Gig grand finale

Trying to get a new business off the ground?

How about an infusion of capitol to help you out..

The Big Gig pitch-off was Tuesday night.

Three adult finalists gave 5 minute pitches on their business plans to a trio of local judges..

The winner took home 5 thousand dollars at following grand finale..

In addition, there was Big Gig Junior, three middle school students from Old Town had their pitches played for the judges..

"It's amazing and so fun them thinking about these things at a young age and the creative ideas that they come up with and they are solving real problems that they feel in their own lives," said organizer Renee Kelly.

Daniel Finnemore of Box of Maine won Big Gig, and Zoe Yerxa with The Sharp Shovel won Big Gig Jr.